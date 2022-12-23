Nationwide Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Nationwide Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for about 26.4% of Nationwide Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Nationwide Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $15,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 81,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 38,851 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 127,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 944.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 143,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,230,000 after acquiring an additional 129,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 146,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EMB stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $85.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,425,044. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.41. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.35 and a 1 year high of $109.44.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.339 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%.

(Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.