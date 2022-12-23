Navcoin (NAV) Reaches Market Cap of $2.62 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $127.01 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0348 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00115136 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00197530 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00053439 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00040570 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000326 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,126,770 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

