Nblh (NBLH) Price Down 24.1% Over Last 7 Days

Nblh (NBLH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Nblh token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Nblh has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $622.48 worth of Nblh was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nblh has traded down 24.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nblh alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $884.89 or 0.05267562 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.08 or 0.00500490 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,981.58 or 0.29654273 BTC.

Nblh Token Profile

Nblh’s genesis date was July 31st, 2022. Nblh’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. Nblh’s official Twitter account is @nblhdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nblh is nblhdao.io. The official message board for Nblh is medium.com/@nblhdoa.

Nblh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nblh (NBLH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nblh has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nblh is 0.00021 USD and is down -12.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $785.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nblhdao.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nblh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nblh should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nblh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nblh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nblh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.