Needham & Company LLC Trims Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Target Price to $58.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.14% from the stock’s previous close.

CYTK has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics Price Performance

CYTK traded down $1.79 on Friday, reaching $45.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a current ratio of 11.56. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $55.80. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.14.

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 225.84% and a negative net margin of 190.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,466,885.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,089 shares in the company, valued at $20,466,885.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $85,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,245.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,052,023 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 263.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 21.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth approximately $564,000.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.