Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $275.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $321.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $297.75 on Monday. Netflix has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $620.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $288.83 and its 200-day moving average is $240.30. The company has a market capitalization of $132.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,268,547,000 after purchasing an additional 534,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,016,347,000 after purchasing an additional 364,895 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,949,018,000 after purchasing an additional 725,384 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 53.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after buying an additional 2,569,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

