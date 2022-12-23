Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $275.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $321.13.
Netflix Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $297.75 on Monday. Netflix has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $620.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $288.83 and its 200-day moving average is $240.30. The company has a market capitalization of $132.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.29.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,268,547,000 after purchasing an additional 534,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,016,347,000 after purchasing an additional 364,895 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,949,018,000 after purchasing an additional 725,384 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 53.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after buying an additional 2,569,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.
Netflix Company Profile
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Netflix (NFLX)
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.