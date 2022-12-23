New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Director Katherine Wanner Purchases 3,370 Shares

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) Director Katherine Wanner acquired 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.79 per share, with a total value of $140,832.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,812.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

New Fortress Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.53. 20,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.58. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $63.06.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $731.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.10 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 28.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a boost from New Fortress Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NFE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

