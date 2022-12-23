New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $4.92 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,490 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.26. The company had a trading volume of 53,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,261,523. The company has a market capitalization of $216.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.67. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $90.36.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

