New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 3.4% during the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 40,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth $40,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 3.5% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,870,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,805,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research raised Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.92.

NYSE SO traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.47. 53,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,323,219. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.71 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.08%.

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

