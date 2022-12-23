New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,066,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,714,667,000 after acquiring an additional 563,077 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,911,714,000 after buying an additional 565,220 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Chubb by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,293,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,629,773,000 after buying an additional 541,010 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Chubb by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,498,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,743,000 after buying an additional 134,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 15,339.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,968,000 after buying an additional 2,415,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

CB traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.85. The stock had a trading volume of 9,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,786. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.49 and a 200-day moving average of $197.96. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $222.00. The stock has a market cap of $90.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

