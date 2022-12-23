New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,900 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,721 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 321.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 62,892 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $14,807,000 after acquiring an additional 47,958 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 13.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 42.7% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,858 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $207,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX traded down $4.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $293.19. The stock had a trading volume of 87,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,093,646. The company’s 50-day moving average is $288.83 and its 200 day moving average is $240.30. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $620.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $130.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI raised Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $405.00 target price on Netflix in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.13.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

