New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 400 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $728.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,801. The firm has a market cap of $79.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $740.06 and a 200-day moving average of $668.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $779.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,256,188. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at $21,256,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $842,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $19,789,156 over the last ninety days. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.81.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also

