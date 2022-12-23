Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Gap Up to $1.33

Shares of Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.33, but opened at $1.36. Newegg Commerce shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 15 shares traded.

Newegg Commerce Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91.

Get Newegg Commerce alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newegg Commerce

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Newegg Commerce by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 167,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Newegg Commerce by 493.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 89,011 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newegg Commerce by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 23,011 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Triatomic Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newegg Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newegg Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.