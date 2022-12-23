Newport Trust Co Has $7.65 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Newport Trust Co cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,983 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 238,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen increased their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

MO traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.61. The stock had a trading volume of 94,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,698,895. The stock has a market cap of $81.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.55 and a 200-day moving average of $44.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.30%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

