News (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Gap Up to $18.07

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.07, but opened at $18.53. News shares last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 3,817 shares.
News Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average is $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.32.
News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. News had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.02%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
News Company Profile
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on News (NWS)
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.