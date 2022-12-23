News (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Gap Up to $18.07

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.07, but opened at $18.53. News shares last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 3,817 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average is $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.32.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. News had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.02%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of News by 70.7% during the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,743,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of News by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,775,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,482,000 after purchasing an additional 232,325 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 49.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 194,137 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of News by 5.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,093,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,706,000 after purchasing an additional 168,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of News by 8,164.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 157,499 shares during the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

