NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $133.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) has been assigned a $133.00 price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s previous close.

NKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NIKE to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

NIKE stock opened at $116.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $183.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $170.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.66.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.81%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

