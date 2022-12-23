NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $120.00 at BMO Capital Markets

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 2.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

NIKE Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $116.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.66. NIKE has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $170.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in NIKE by 821.1% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

