Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.61

Shares of Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 2054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

Nikon Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.45.

About Nikon

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, Healthcare Business, Components Business, and Industrial Metrology and Others segments. The Imaging Products Business segment provides digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

