NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 4%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.83 and last traded at $10.84. Approximately 154,506 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 54,252,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on NIO from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NIO from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. China Renaissance cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.30 to $12.30 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.27 price target (down previously from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.65.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $16.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Trading of NIO

NIO Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 45.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 24,743 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 22.3% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 33,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in NIO by 23.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,416,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,769,000 after buying an additional 269,607 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 2.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 176,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 70.2% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 37,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.