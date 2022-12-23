NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 4%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.83 and last traded at $10.84. Approximately 154,506 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 54,252,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.
NIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on NIO from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NIO from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. China Renaissance cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.30 to $12.30 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.27 price target (down previously from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.65.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $16.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.79.
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
