Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $258.80.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $234.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Nordson has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $258.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,224,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,142.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,380. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordson

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 186.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 126.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth $46,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

