North Growth Management Ltd. Purchases 18,000 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

North Growth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 289,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.2% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,028,725 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,899,000 after purchasing an additional 119,335 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after buying an additional 672,933 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 27.4% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,724,000 after buying an additional 238,227 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 829,551 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after buying an additional 75,965 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 12.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 425,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,597,000 after buying an additional 47,391 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Terry Lee Burman sold 42,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $962,903.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,039.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $42.09.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ANF. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

