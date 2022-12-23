North Growth Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 300,000 Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

North Growth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,538,000. Tapestry makes up 2.1% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after purchasing an additional 751,210 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,825,853 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $299,885,000 after purchasing an additional 390,491 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,815,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $178,896,000 after purchasing an additional 920,425 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,758,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $145,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,301,346 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $159,795,000 after purchasing an additional 310,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of TPR stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.52. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $42.36.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 35.86%. On average, analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Tapestry Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

