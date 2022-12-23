Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 199,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 508,963 shares.The stock last traded at $10.01 and had previously closed at $10.01.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the third quarter worth $29,000. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 421.9% in the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the third quarter worth $119,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 93.7% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 20,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the third quarter worth $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer and digitally-disruptive e-commerce spaces.

