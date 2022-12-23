Norway Savings Bank Acquires 465 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. United Bank raised its position in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in NextEra Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $317,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in NextEra Energy by 32.6% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 7,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NEE. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEE traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $83.78. 43,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,983,512. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.63%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

