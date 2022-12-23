Norway Savings Bank Acquires 9,940 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 111.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,940 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 34,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 29,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000.

CWB stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.54. 1,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,537. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $62.22 and a one year high of $83.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.18.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

