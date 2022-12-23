Norway Savings Bank Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,073,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 108.2% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after buying an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.3% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.4% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $241.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $86.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.07%.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.09.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

