Norway Savings Bank Has $798,000 Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Norway Savings Bank cut its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Markel Corp increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 172,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE MMC traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $164.85. 8,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,562. The company has a market cap of $81.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.80 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.93 and a 200-day moving average of $160.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMC. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

