Norway Savings Bank Purchases 1,791 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 50.3% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,274,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,881,000 after acquiring an additional 30,709 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,806,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,412,000 after acquiring an additional 192,678 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 50,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 22,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.71. The company had a trading volume of 30,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,116,568. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $37.04.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

