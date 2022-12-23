Norway Savings Bank Purchases 265 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Generac were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,491,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,217 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Generac by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,666,000 after acquiring an additional 185,898 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Generac by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,345,000 after acquiring an additional 814,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,354,000 after acquiring an additional 211,470 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Price Performance

NYSE GNRC traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.39. The company had a trading volume of 13,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.44. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $357.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNRC. Cowen dropped their price objective on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Generac from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.