Norway Savings Bank Purchases 320 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 32.7% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.05.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $435.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,969. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $130.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.71.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.37%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

