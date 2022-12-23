Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Acquired by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Novanta worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the first quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the second quarter worth $28,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the first quarter worth $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the second quarter worth $192,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.10, for a total value of $738,841.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,055,955.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.10, for a total value of $738,841.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,055,955.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $3,201,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,854,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,281 shares of company stock valued at $5,586,051. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Novanta in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Novanta stock opened at $138.32 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $110.84 and a one year high of $177.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.66. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

