Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Acquired by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,070 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,009,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,514,000 after purchasing an additional 583,357 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,769,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,672,000 after acquiring an additional 141,067 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 617,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,755,000 after acquiring an additional 43,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 542,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,166,000 after acquiring an additional 64,471 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NULG opened at $48.78 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.19.

