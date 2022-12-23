Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Shares Sold by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,143 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 480,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 42.0% during the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,691,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,780,000 after acquiring an additional 65,839 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS NUMG opened at $34.89 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.78.

