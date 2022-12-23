NXM (NXM) Price Reaches $38.47 on Top Exchanges

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 23rd. During the last seven days, NXM has traded down 2% against the dollar. One NXM token can currently be purchased for approximately $38.47 or 0.00228283 BTC on popular exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $253.68 million and $64,121.52 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00014343 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036716 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00041731 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005918 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020113 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000096 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

