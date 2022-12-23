NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,881 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,102 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 18,180 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KGI Securities cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

NXPI opened at $157.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $234.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

