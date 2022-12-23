OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) Stock Price Down 2.9%

OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.15. 1,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 34,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28.

OKYO Pharma Limited, a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes OK-101 for the treatment of dry eye disease. The company is also developing OK-201, a bovine adrenal medulla, lipidated-peptide preclinical analogue candidate for the treatment of neuropathic ocular pain.

