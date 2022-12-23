Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Receives Buy Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Performance

Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. Old Second Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $730.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.84.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $67.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.37 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Second Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 382.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 281.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

