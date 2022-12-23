One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares during the quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,932,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 1,794.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 979,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,377,000 after acquiring an additional 928,075 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 261,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 37,033 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 44,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 123,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,573 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SIL opened at $28.46 on Friday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $40.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.02.

