One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,229 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF accounts for about 1.4% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 251,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RZV opened at $86.54 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $75.99 and a 52-week high of $101.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.06.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

