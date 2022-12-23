Oppenheimer Trims CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Target Price to $75.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

KMX has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush cut their price objective on CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised CarMax to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.90.

CarMax Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $56.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.43. CarMax has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $131.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.50). CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter valued at $113,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 6.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in CarMax by 4.8% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

