Optimism Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $205.68 Million (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Optimism has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Optimism token can currently be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00005688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Optimism has a market cap of $205.68 million and $44.72 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002067 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $885.79 or 0.05258153 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.00 or 0.00498630 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,977.00 or 0.29544047 BTC.
Optimism Token Profile
Optimism’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismpbc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official message board is optimismpbc.medium.com.
Optimism Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
