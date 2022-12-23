Orchid Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.56 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $49.63 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0719 or 0.00000427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00014277 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036750 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00041976 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005917 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00227774 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07046529 USD and is down -1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $1,470,607.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.