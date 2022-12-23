Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Down to $4.00

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.00, but opened at $3.89. Orla Mining shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 700 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Orla Mining Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Orla Mining had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $49.03 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Orla Mining by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 353,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Orla Mining by 116.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 174,790 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Orla Mining by 34.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Orla Mining by 1.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 254,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Orla Mining by 73.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 84,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 35,698 shares during the last quarter. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orla Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.