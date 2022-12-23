Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.54. Approximately 5,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 4,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.52.
Ottawa Bancorp Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.68.
Ottawa Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. Ottawa Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.14%.
Ottawa Bancorp Company Profile
Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OSB Community Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include saving, checking, money market, and interest-bearing accounts, as well as certificate of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ottawa Bancorp (OTTW)
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Receive News & Ratings for Ottawa Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ottawa Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.