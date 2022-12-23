Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.54. Approximately 5,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 4,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.52.

Ottawa Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.68.

Ottawa Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. Ottawa Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.14%.

Ottawa Bancorp Company Profile

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OSB Community Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include saving, checking, money market, and interest-bearing accounts, as well as certificate of deposit.

