Oxen Market Cap Achieves $10.35 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Oxen has a market cap of $10.35 million and approximately $85,192.22 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,822.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.62 or 0.00390084 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021945 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.92 or 0.00843685 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00097208 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.99 or 0.00606318 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00265607 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,209,552 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.