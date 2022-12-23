Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 785,064 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 33,853.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 787,383 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785,064 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $94,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,544,979,000 after acquiring an additional 97,283 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 9.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,052,413,000 after buying an additional 775,843 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 29.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,272,920 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $275,364,000 after buying an additional 512,463 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,113,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $256,088,000 after buying an additional 23,599 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,828,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,603,000 after buying an additional 21,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.68. 13,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,065,261. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.02. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $168.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.57.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 28.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.22%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FANG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Johnson Rice raised Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.57.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

