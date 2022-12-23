Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 944,103 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 944,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.38% of Zillow Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,745,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 38.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Z stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.35. 15,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,723,959. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $65.88.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 3.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $295,916.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,029.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 3,731 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $139,949.81. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,209.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $295,916.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,029.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,537,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Featured Articles

