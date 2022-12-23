Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 691,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,558 shares during the period. American Tower comprises about 1.0% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $148,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in American Tower by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 620,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,200,000 after acquiring an additional 132,128 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 13.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 338,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.5% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.81.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.96. 10,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,232. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $294.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

