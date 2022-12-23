Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,227 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.86% of Boise Cascade worth $20,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 68.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 309,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after acquiring an additional 59,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

BCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.25.

Shares of BCC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.58. 840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,554. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.13 and a 200 day moving average of $66.36. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $85.17.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $1.07. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 53.89%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $0.12. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 2.62%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

