Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $131.79 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,632,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,376 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Phillips 66 worth $131,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $8,639,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 430.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 47,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Phillips 66 by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,017,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $433,445,000 after acquiring an additional 617,627 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Phillips 66 by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 11,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.9 %

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.53.

PSX stock traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.40. 10,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,034,038. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $70.66 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The company has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.75%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

