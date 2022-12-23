Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $30 Million Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,784 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Cogent Communications worth $30,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 14.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,211,000 after buying an additional 210,120 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,966,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,459,000 after acquiring an additional 179,771 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cogent Communications by 6.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,481,000 after purchasing an additional 147,700 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 1,423.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 144,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 134,880 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 152.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 212,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,902,000 after purchasing an additional 128,362 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,324. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $74.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 118.09, a PEG ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.37.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.71 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.915 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 762.52%.

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $275,328.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cogent Communications news, Director Marc Montagner bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.88 per share, for a total transaction of $548,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,114.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $275,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,752 shares of company stock worth $1,474,982 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

